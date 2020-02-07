Blizzard is offering refunds for Warcraft 3: Reforged

Blizzard has been back in the hot seat over the last week, as Warcraft 3: Reforged launched to much fan disappointment. The remaster ended up falling short of the expectations set by the original Blizzcon demo and now after being hit with the lowest user-score on all of Metacritic, Blizzard is offering refunds.

There was some talk of Blizzard beginning to offer refunds earlier this week but last night, it was made official. In a new support article on Battle.net, Blizzard has said that it is lifting its usual refund limits for Warcraft 3: Reforged.

“Blizzard stands by the quality of our products and our services. Normally we set limits for refund availability on a game, based on time since purchase and whether it has been used. However we want to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not provide the experience they wanted. So, we’ve decided to allow refunds upon request for the time being.”

Anyone that does want to refund the game can request one through Blizzard’s support site. Eventually, standard refund limits will return but at least disappointed launch-day customers or those who pre-ordered the game based on the original demo can get their money back for now.

KitGuru Says: Blizzard has been on a downward spiral over the last couple of years and unfortunately, the studio isn’t turning it around so far in 2020. Did any of you buy Warcraft 3: Reforged? Are you happy with it, or are you planning on getting a refund?

