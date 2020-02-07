Google Stadia’s free streaming tier to launch ‘in the next few months’

Earlier this week, Nvidia officially launched GeForce NOW after a lengthy beta, offering both free and paid streaming tiers right from the get-go. This has got us wondering when Google Stadia’s free streaming tier is due to arrive and fortunately, Google has given an answer.

Google Stadia was pitched as an open platform, where people can purchase their games and stream them to any device in 1080p, or upgrade to the ‘Pro’ subscription to unlock 4K streaming. In the months following Stadia’s launch, the only way to access the service has been through the Pro subscription tier, but soon the service will open up to all.

During a recent interview with Protocol, Google Stadia lead, Phil Harrison, touched on the changes coming to Stadia in 2020, with “the big strategic difference” being the introduction of Stadia Base:

“The big strategic difference is that over the next few months you will be able to experience Stadia for free. No money down, without having to put a box in your home, you can just click and play amazing games straight from our data centre.”

Of course, Google is also planning to add an extra 120 games to the Stadia library this year too, although we are still waiting on specific announcements.

KitGuru Says: I’m looking forward to trying Stadia once the free streaming tier launches. I’m especially interested in comparing it to the likes of GeForce Now and Microsoft’s xCloud. However, Stadia also needs to grow its library and make the service more accessible on other devices, like non-Pixel Android smartphones/tablets and iOS devices. Have many of you tried Stadia already? Will you be trying it out when Stadia Base launches?

Become a Patron!