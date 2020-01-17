Google Stadia to add 120 games this year including ten timed-exclusives

Things have been quiet on the Google Stadia front since the Christmas break but the team is now back and has begun teasing what’s to come for 2020. Aside from promising at least ten Stadia exclusives by July, there will be more than 120 games added to the service this year.

Stadia already launched with one timed exclusive- Gylt by Tequila Works, the same studio behind Rime. We don’t have details yet on the new ones coming up, but there is potential for Typhoon Studios to be involved, having joined Google’s group of development studios last year.

Stadia should also launch its free, 1080p only streaming tier at some point this year, while also adding 4K streaming support for web browsers and support for new smartphones outside of the Google Pixel range.

We should hear more about Stadia in the weeks to come, as new free games will be added to the Stadia Pro tier.

KitGuru Says: I’m still waiting for Stadia to support more mobile devices and launch its free tier before trying it. Have any of you tried Stadia already? What do you think of it so far?

