The Metro Redux collection is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

There are a few last gen hits waiting to launch on Nintendo Switch this year. We’ve got hints that the BioShock trilogy is coming but first, Metro Redux will be coming out, bundling remasters for Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light.

The Metro Redux bundle launched on PC and Xbox One/PS4 a few years ago, updating the graphics and bumping the console versions to 1080p/60fps. Gameplay improvements also came with the release of Redux, allowing players to go through Metro 2033 using Last Light’s updating stealth mechanics.

We don’t know what resolution or frame rate these games will run at on the Nintendo Switch but there will be a physical release that includes both games on a single 16GB cartridge. You can pick up Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux individually through the eShop too.

Currently, Metro Redux is due to launch on Nintendo Switch on the 28th of February.

KitGuru Says: The Metro series is one of my favourites of the last decade. I just replayed Metro 2033 quite recently, but I might be tempted to revisit Last Light once it comes to Switch. Are any of you thinking about picking this one up?

Become a Patron!