Warcraft 3: Reforged draws criticism for downgrades

Back at Blizzcon 2018, Blizzard announced and showed off Warcraft 3: Reforged for the first time. At the time, it looked like a more in-depth remaster compared to StarCraft Remastered, with new cut scenes and UI on top of overall better graphics. Now that the game is out, a number of cut backs have been observed.

Some of these changes were revealed during Q&A sessions at Blizzcon 2019, during which developers admitted that the original vision had to be dialled back a bit. The cutscenes are the obvious cut back, with the modern, cinematic presentation shown in the 2018 demo cut out in favour of sticking to the original style.

Originally, Blizzard also planned to re-work some story elements for the game to better fit around the events established in World of Warcraft but those ideas were also scrapped.

Warcraft 3: Reforged is still a decent enough remaster, but it is clearly much less ambitious than originally planned. With that in mind, it seems odd being pitched as a more expensive game compared to StarCraft Remastered, when the overall changes are comparable.

KitGuru Says: The new style cutscenes were perhaps the thing I was most excited to see in Reforged, so it is a shame to see that cutbacks were made. Are any of you picking up Warcraft 3: Reforged this week? What do you think of the game in its current form?

Become a Patron!