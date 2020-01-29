The 1MORE True Wireless ANC earbuds are available now

1MORE has announced its new True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones featuring dual drivers, two levels of noise cancellation, pass-through mode and wireless charging are now ready to start shipping to customers.

The True Wireless ANC earbuds from 1MORE are the first of its type to be pending THX certification which proves the company’s commitment to provide affordable high-end audio products to consumers, with features such as dual drivers and active noise cancellation, inside a luxurious package.

“The 1MORE team is thrilled to be expanding not only our true wireless headphone line up, but also our Dual Driver ANC series of products as well,” says Patrice Chen, 1MORE USA CEO. “Combining premium sound and a competitive price point makes this product appealing to not only audiophiles, but anyone looking for a best-in-class true wireless headphone.”

1MORE’s True Wireless ANC earbuds are the company’s third product pending THX certification, that offer customers an entertainment experience designed to match their needs. The True Wireless ANC headphones are equipped with one dynamic driver and a balanced armature to produce full range audio detail in a compact earbud package.

Pass-through mode allows ambient noise to filter through to the user, meaning they stay aware of their surroundings, while hybrid active noise cancelling provides comprehensive microphone noise cancellation over a broad range of frequencies. The 1MORE True Wireless ANC earbuds also include Bluetooth 5 technology for seamless aptX and AAC transmission via Android and iOS devices. Six hours battery life (ANC on) or 22 hours total can be recharged to full capacity in just 15 minutes.

The 1MORE True Wireless ANC earbuds are available to purchase from the 1MORE website store and via Amazon now for $199.99.

KitGuru says: The appearance of the 1MORE True Wireless earbuds certainly look high-quality. What do you guys think of these new wireless earbuds from 1MORE? Would you be tempted to splash the cash on these?

