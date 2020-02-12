Dragon Ball FighterZ is getting a third season of DLC characters and gameplay updates

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is getting most of the attention to start off 2020, the folks at Arc System Works are looking to shine the spotlight back on to Dragon Ball FighterZ. The game has had a number of DLC characters added over the last two years and in 2020, there will be a third season of new fighters joining the roster.

The third FighterZ Pass is already available, with five new characters. The first one coming up is Kefla from Dragon Ball Super, a fusion character combining Caulifla and Kal. She will be hitting the roster on the 28th of February and then in ‘Spring 2020’, Ultra Instinct Goku will also be coming along, joining all of the other versions of Goku already on the roster.

There are three more unannounced characters that will be revealed throughout the year. New characters aren’t the only big changes coming to the game though, as a new feature called ‘Z Assist Select’ is also being patched in, which lets you select a character’s assist attack, enabling new new combos and strategies while shaking up the meta, as some competitive players choose characters purely for their assist attacks. Adding in new selections will give more freedom in that regard.

The developers are also looking to add a new mechanic to give players a better chance at fighting back from super attack combinations, which should make some matchups less one-sided.

KitGuru Says: Dragon Ball FighterZ has continued to be my main fighting game of choice since its original launch. I’m not super fond of having yet another Goku to choose from, but I am definitely looking forward to seeing the other mystery characters later in the year. Are many of you still playing this? Will you be getting the latest FighterZ pass?

Become a Patron!