EVE first-person shooter spin-off ‘Project Nova’ cancelled

CCP Games, the developers behind EVE Online, have been attempting to put out a shooter spin-off for years now. The spin-off idea began with Dust 514, which was shut down back in 2016, then the first-person shooter concept was picked up again for ‘Project Nova’, which has been in development for a long time. Unfortunately, the game wasn’t meeting internal expectations and has now been cancelled.

Project Nova was first teased back in late 2018 with a cinematic trailer. CCP Games was looking to blend “tactical co-op PvE and explosive PvP modes” but somewhere along the way, the team began struggling to bring that vision to life.

One month after the initial Project Nova reveal, the game went ‘back to the drawing board’. It has been well over a year since then and now, all members of the team at the Iceland-based studio are being moved on to other projects.

This doesn’t mean that there won’t be another EVE-themed shooter eventually though, as CCP Games still remains “committed to offering a rock-solid, action-oriented gameplay experience with stellar visuals”. Project Nova is being left behind, but something new is going to rise up in its place.

KitGuru Says: We are moving on to another round of EVE spin-off development. Hopefully this one will see more success than the last attempts, after all, the EVE Online universe is ripe for expansion.

