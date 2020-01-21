Halo co-creator’s new game ‘Disintegration’ enters beta this month

While it may not be the most hyped game of the year, Disintegration is drawing plenty of interest in early 2020 thanks to the involvement of Marcus Lehto, one of the co-creators behind Halo. The new sci-fi shooter aims to blend first person shooting with strategy elements and soon, we’ll get to try it for ourselves.

This week, Private Division, the publisher behind the game, announced the Closed Technical Beta and advertised it with a short gameplay teaser:

The closed beta takes place on the 28th and 29th of January on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with applications open for those wanting to play early. Then, on January 31st until February 1st, the beta will be open to all.

The beta includes two multiplayer modes- Retrieval and Control. These are pretty self-explanatory, with Retrieval being a ‘deliver the payload across enemy lines’ mode and Control being a battle to occupy specific zones on the map.

Disintegration isn’t just a multiplayer game though, there will be a single-player campaign at launch. Currently, the game is due to launch in Q1 or Q2 2020, so we should be getting more concrete release date news soon.

KitGuru Says: Disintegration does look cool, although I’m mostly interested in single-player at the moment, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for the campaign. Are any of you planning on giving this a go? Have you signed up for the beta?

