SteelSeries releases a set of budget-friendly gaming peripherals

SteelSeries has just launched a set of gaming peripherals: the Rival 3 mouse, the Apex 3 keyboard and the Apex 5 keyboard. This set of peripherals was designed to bring premium features seen in high-cost peripherals to a larger audience.

According to TechPowerUp, Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO, said that there are too many gamers using office peripherals for gaming. These new products were launched to make gaming peripherals accessible to everyone, because “no one should have to be stuck using run-of-the-mill office products for gaming”.

The new SteelSeries Rival 3 was designed to be a budget-friendly “full-fledged gaming mouse” with RGB lighting, great durability, and a new sensor. The new sensor used on the Rival 3 is a TrueMove Core 8500 CPI with true 1-to-1 tracking made in partnership with PixArt.

The mouse weighs 77g, and its switches have a rated durability of 60M clicks. The Rival 3’s onboard memory can store up to 5 CPI profiles, customisable through SteelSeries’ software, the SteelSeries Engine. The MSRP of SteelSeries Rival 3 is £29.99, and it’s available now.

Rated with an IP32 water resistant standard, the Apex 3 keyboard has a 10-zone RGB lighting, silent switches, and anti-ghosting support. The switches that this keyboard brings are “SteelSeries’ new low-friction switches” designed to be silent and long lasting (20M clicks).

SteelSeries Apex 3 and the keyboards of the SteelSeries Apex Pro line have some similarities: a magnetic wrist rest, a clickable metal roller, a three-way cable routing system and dedicated media keys. The Apex 3 is available now for £49.99.

The SteelSeries Apex 5 uses hybrid switches that combine the feeling of a membrane keyboard, with more durability, performance and the characteristic click of a blue mechanical switch.

Just as the Apex Pro line and the Apex 3, the Apex 5 has a premium wrist rest, media controls, and a volume roller. Other features taken from the Apex Pro line include customisable key RGB lighting, an aluminium frame, and the OLED Smart Display, which is customisable to show information of selected games and apps, and more. The Apex 5 is available now, priced at £99.99.

