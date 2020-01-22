Valve makes all previous Half-Life games free until Half-Life: Alyx releases

If you missed out on the Half-Life series back in the day, or just never picked up those games for your Steam library, then you are in luck. To promote the upcoming launch of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve is making all previous games in the series free to play.

Half-Life: Alyx is still coming out in March but before then, you can play Half-Life, Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One and Half-Life 2: Episode Two for free. Valve is also making Opposing Force, Blue Shift and Team Fortress Classic free to play.

As a reminder, Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and its two additional episodes. However, because these games share some story elements and characters, Valve wants people to be able to play the previous games first.

Currently, the Half-Life games are only set to be free to play until Half-Life: Alyx launches. There is no specific release date yet, but it is due some time in March 2020.

KitGuru Says: The key thing to me is that Valve is sticking to its March release plans, as there has been plenty of speculation around a delay recently. Are any of you planning on getting Half-Life: Alyx at launch? Are you going to revisit the older games in the series first, or even play them for the first time?

