NZXT launch new C series power supplies and RGB fan controller

NZXT has kicked off its new product launches for 2020 with the announcement of a series of 80 Plus Gold rated ATX power supplies, as well as an RGB lighting and fan controller for all you RGB enthusiasts out there.

NZXT has had a relatively quiet start to the year so far but today the company begins its 2020 products campaign with the launch of a new series of ATX power supplies. The new range of C series power supplies from NZXT are manufactured in conjunction with Seasonic and will include the C650, C750 and C850 units, all are backed by a 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

As the model names suggest, the NZXT C series power supplies are available in 650w, 750w and 850w power ratings, all with 80 Plus Gold certification to provide system builders with various options to suit their requirements. The new C series is built from all-Japanese capacitors and includes protection against over/under voltage, over-current, temperature and short-circuits to ensure your hardware components are safe at all times.

The C series also includes a silent fan operation mode, with the push of a button a zero RPM fan mode kicks in which silences the fan under low-load conditions. NZXT’s C series power supplies are designed to fit any PC chassis of ATX form factor, the modular cable design makes system installation easy while providing a neat and tidy end product.

In addition to the new C series power supplies, NZXT has also launched a new RGB and Fan Controller powered by NZXT CAM. NZXT has created the new RGB and Fan Controller with system builders in mind and offers an affordable way to add a digital RGB lighting and fan controller into the system which is then controlled by NZXT CAM software.

The NZXT RGB and Fan Controller features two NZXT RGB Lighting channels for up to 40 addressable RGB LEDs per channel, each channel is capable of powering up to six addressable RGB strips or five Aer RGB fans. The controller also offers support for three fan channels with a maximum of 10W per channel output.

NZXT has made the C series power supplies available now in the U.S, with availability in other areas yet to be announced. Pricing of the C series power supplies starts from $109.99 for the C650, $119.999 for the C750 and the C850 is priced at £129.99. The NZXT RGB and Fan Controller is also available in the U.S, priced at $24.99, it is expected to be available worldwide in early February.

KitGuru says: The new power supply line from NZXT should be great quality since it is manufactured by Seasonic and coems with a 10-year warranty, which is excellent. Any of you guys interested in picking up one of these products soon?

