MSI introduce new portable and desktop gaming monitors

MSI is welcoming in the new decade with a selection of brand new Optix MAG Curved and portable gaming monitors that are designed to offer immersive gaming on the go while showcasing all the next-generation monitor technology, such as 240Hz refresh rates and USB Type-C connectivity.

A new portable series of gaming monitors are being revealed by MSI this week. Weighing in at just 2 lbs and measuring 2 inches thick, the Optix MAG161V is the slimmest portable gaming monitor in the world. The perfect companion for gamers on the go, the Optix MAG161V features an IPS 1080p Full HD panel for true to life colour accuracy, with support for both USB Type-C and mini HDMI connectivity.

A second portable gaming monitor being launched by MSI is the updated version of the Optix MAG161. The MAG161 is now equipped with a 120Hz or 240Hz panel to provide an even more immersive experience for ultra-smooth gameplay. The 15.6-inch 1080p display will provide gamers with faster reaction time during intense gaming session due to its updated high refresh rates. The revised MAG161 will be Q1-Q2 2020.

MSI is also launching a new series of desktop gaming monitors from its Optix MAG curved range. The new series of Optix curved monitors will include the MAG272CRX, MAG272CQR and MAG272CR, all sporting a 2560x1440p resolution with 1500R curved panels, high refresh rates, 1ms pixel response times, wide 178° viewing angles and support for HDR.

The MSI Optix MAG272CRX is equipped with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate to guarantee the smoothest possible gaming experience. All the monitors from the MAG272 series feature MSI’s Night Vision software that amplifies images in dark areas of the screen to bring out the fine details while providing a comfortable viewing experience.

ALL MAG series monitors include the MSI OSD APP 2.0 that allows gamers to control display settings and hotkeys via a software window on the desktop while gaming. The MSI MAG272 series is available in the U.S now with prices starting at $349.99 for the MAG272CRX, the MAG161 portable monitors are available for $249.99.

Some impressive specs from these new MAG monitors from MSI. 240Hz 1440p will provide great looking and smooth gameplay for competitive multiplayer gamers looking to move up from 1080p resolution.

