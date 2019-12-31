Hideki Kamiya breaks silence on Bayonetta 3 development

It has been over two years since Nintendo and Platinum Games first announced Bayonetta 3, a highly anticipated sequel to the action series. The game hasn’t really been mentioned since then, in fact, Platinum has announced and released a completely different Switch exclusive game since then. This week though, Platinum Games director, Hideki Kamiya, broke the silence.

At this point, both Bayonetta 1 and 2 are available on the Nintendo Switch and Platinum Games has also wrapped up and released Astral Chain, leaving Bayonetta 3 as the last remaining Nintendo Switch project that we know of. Replying to a fan on Twitter, Hideki Kamiya touched on Bayonetta 3’s status briefly, saying that “development is going really well”.

No further information has been shared at this point in time, but that could change as we enter 2020. There are already rumblings of a big Nintendo Direct coming soon to kick off the new year and assuming Bayonetta 3 now has a couple of years worth of development behind it, we could see the game properly unveiled this year.

Nintendo is going to need some exclusive fire power this year too, as next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft are on the way and will likely pack some heavy weight launch titles to steal the spotlight.

KitGuru Says: Bayonetta 3 is just one Switch exclusive that was seemingly announced too early, with Metroid Prime 4 being the other example. Hopefully over the next few months, we’ll finally get to see the game running and learn more about the release time frame.

