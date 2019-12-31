FSP will be showcasing a range of new products at CES

CES 2020 is set to showcase the industry’s innovative upcoming products next week and a company that’s looking forward to showing off its new designs at the event will be FSP. The PC hardware manufacturer will be at CES to display its new products, including PC cases and a range of power supplies.

FSP will be presenting exciting new products at CES including a unique new chassis, the ‘T-WINGS’ CMT710 gaming PC case, along with a comprehensive portfolio of power supplies including the Hydro PTM+, Hydro G PRO, Dagger PRO, Twins Pro and a new range of industrial adapters.

The FSP T-WINGS 2-in-1 high end PC gaming chassis will make its first appearance prior to launch at CES. FSP will be demonstrating the stylish and innovative design of the case that can house two high-end systems within it. The semi-open wing design is highlighted with the choice of red or gold colours and provides enthusiast system builders with a base to create visually stunning PC builds.

FSP’s Hydro PTM+ 850W power supply is designed with high-end liquid-cooled PC systems in mind, featuring 92% efficiency and 80 PLUS Platinum certification. The Hydro PTM+ is passively cooled until it reaches 425W utilisation and can deliver up to 1000W depending on system demand. An advanced liquid cooling solution is integrated into the PSU which uses industry-standard G1/4” fittings for liquid cooling systems equipped with hard or soft tubing.

Hydro G Pro power supplies are available in 650W, 750W, 850W and 1000W configurations, they are fully modular high-performance units designed for high-end PC systems. The Hydro G Pro is equipped with an innovative heat dissipation solution where the entire PSU chassis becomes a heatsink and features an intelligent fan circuitry that can operate semi-fanless, for ultra-low noise operation.

The FPS Dagger Pro SFX power supply series come in 550W or 650W options and are ideal for small form factor PC systems. The range features 80 PLUS Gold certification and is capable of delivering high efficiency with low noise levels, due to a semi-fanless design and a high-quality 92mm fan. Dagger Pro power supplies are equipped with a fully DC-DC design and a powerful +12V rail with FSP’s patented MIA IC to guarantee stable power delivery.

FPS will also be showcasing its Twins Pro series Hot-Swappable Redundant PSU for retail IPC. Available in 500W, 700W and 900W versions, housing two independent power supplies, the Twins Pro series act as redundant power supplies to ensure 24/7 operation in retail IPC. Under normal operation the two power supplies balance load to maximise efficiency. If one PSU fails the other automatically takes over and hot-swap capabilities means the faulty modules can be replaced while the system is running, for zero downtime.

KitGuru says: FSP has some interesting new products on show at CES, its new semi-open chassis sounds particularly interesting and will be one to check out at the event. Do any of these new products from FSP interest you guys?

