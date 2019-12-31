Call of Duty: Modern Warfare glitch causes death by office chair

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has received plenty of timely updates and new content since launch, but that doesn’t mean that the game is completely bug-free. The most recent unfortunate but hilarious glitch sees two innocuous office chairs killing players on a specific map.

On Modern Warfare’s St. Petrograd map, there is a hotel building in the northern section with a small office/reception set up. If you get two of the office chairs sat next to each other to spin, the collision with a player results in instant death, a result that occurs across all game modes played on this map.

The glitch was discovered by u/dfblh54 on Reddit, who posted a short clip showing off death by chair in St Petrograd. Curiously, this glitch doesn’t appear to take place in other maps featuring office chairs, with Kotaku reporting that the chairs found in the map ‘Vacant’ don’t have the same deadly effect.

KitGuru Says: Infinity Ward hasn’t commented on this specifically but this will likely be fixed in the next weekly patch. It doesn’t appear to be game breaking anyway, as both chairs need to be hit in order to spin and cause death, so using it against other players may be more trouble than it is worth.

