Computex is celebrating its 40th anniversary at CES with ShowStoppers

Computex global ICT show is set to take place on 2nd – 6th June 2020 in Taiwan, however, this year it will also be joining ShowStoppers at CES in Las Vegas for the first time on 7th January. To mark Computex 40th anniversary, the company will showcase award-winning gaming products at CES.

Since it began, Computex has transformed with the industry and has gained a reputation as one of the world’s leading platforms where globally recognised brands and startups join together in “building Global Technology Ecosystems”. This year Computex will focus on the hottest trends in the industry such as Edge computing, IoT, Cyber Security and gaming.

The Esports industry has blown up in 2019 and is expected to surpass 1 billion U.S dollars. In 2020 the global games market is set to generate revenues of over 160 billion U.S dollars, an increase of 7.3% over the previous year and according to gaming analyst Newzoo, the global video game industry has an active 2.5 Billion gamers worldwide.

Computex 2020 will have a huge focus on gaming and will be showcasing Computex d&i award-winning gaming products from Taiwan’s leading companies such as Gigabyte, MSI and Thermaltake at CES in the ShowStoppers booth.

Computex award-winning products on display will include the Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD Tactical Monitor that features a 10-bit IPS panel and supports 95% DCI-P3 with HDR support. The Gigabyte AD27QD includes Active Noise Cancelling, OSD Sidekick and other GameAssist features ideal to get the best out of AAA game titles.

Products on display from Thermaltake will include the Level 20 GT ARGB case which features four tempered glass panels, locking hinged doors and supports up to E-ATX motherboards with a patented PCI-E slot design and removable power supply cover. The Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB includes pre-installed ARGB fans that are compatible with major motherboards to provide addressable 16.8 million colour RGB illumination.

Also on display in the ShowStoppers booth by Computex will be the MSI Trident X Plus, the world’s smallest gaming desktop to incorporate an Intel 9th generation Core i9 K-series processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics packed into a tiny 10-litre chassis.

KitGuru says: Are you looking forward to CES? Computex will be there to celebrate its 40th anniversary and will be showcasing the year’s best gaming products. What have been your favourite gaming products that have released this year?

