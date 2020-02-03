Nintendo dominates this week’s UK top-ten games chart

This year, video game chart tracking in the UK has changed quite a bit, with UKIE taking on the challenge and mixing physical and digital game sales when possible. So far, this has made the weekly 2020 charts quite interesting so far and this week, the top ten had another big shake-up.

After a few weeks at the top, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is starting to fall down the ranks, dropping from second place to ninth in the week ending on February 1st. Meanwhile, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure has suddenly jumped back on the list and Minecraft for the Nintendo Switch has also made a significant jump.

As reported by gamesindustry.biz, here is the current top ten:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft (Switch) Ring Fit Adventure Luigi’s Mansion 3 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

As usual, Nintendo dominates much of the chart, particularly with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which rarely finds itself out of the top ten. We might not see much major change in February either, as big new releases are somewhat sparse until March, when the likes of Half-Life: Alyx and DOOM Eternal will enter the market.

KitGuru Says: The thing that has impressed me in the last few months is the popularity of Luigi’s Mansion 3, I never expected that series to have this much staying power but it may well become a core franchise for Nintendo if it keeps this up. What have you all been playing this week?

