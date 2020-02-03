Flashpoint emulator will preserve thousands of games when Adobe Flash goes down

The writing has been on the wall for Adobe Flash for years now, with plans for it go offline officially at the end of this year. Many web games were made using Flash throughout the 2000s, which may have been lost at the end of this year if not for the efforts of preservationists.

Over 36,000 Flash games have been saved from complete obsolescence this week thanks to a freely downloadable emulator called ‘Flashpoint’. The goal is to create a simple tool where people can browse through a list of old browser games and freely download and play them once again.

Normally, these games would be downloaded as you play them but in the case of Flashpoint, there is the option to just download and store everything locally. The current archive of Flash games weighs in at 288GB, so you’ll need a decent amount of storage going spare.

Given that there are 36,000 games archived to date, it would be impossible for us to list them all here. However, you can check out the Blue Maxima page to see the full list. Flashpoint also includes some old animations, so it is not just games being preserved with this project.

KitGuru Says: As someone who used to spend a lot of time playing flash games, I am glad that this exists. Adobe Flash has to go, but at least we can preserve and revisit some of the content made with it over the decades.

