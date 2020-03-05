Rainbow Six Siege is having a free weekend

As we approach the launch of Operation Void Edge and the addition of two new operators, Rainbow Six Siege is having another free weekend. Those who have yet to try, or have not bought Ubisoft’s competitive shooter can download the game and play for free this week across all platforms.

The free weekend starts today and ends on Sunday, so you can play from March 5th to March 8th. The free version also includes access to all maps and modes, so you can dive in to all aspects of the game and test out different operators to get a feel for what guns and abilities you like.

As usual, the free weekend is accessible on all platforms, so you can play on Xbox One, PS4 or PC. On the PC side, you can download the game through Steam, uPlay or the Epic Games Store.

To coincide with this free weekend, Rainbow Six Siege is also going on sale, but you will want to pay attention to which edition you buy. The base game comes with the original operators and none of the Year 1 to 4 characters for £6.80. If you jump up to the ‘Deluxe Edition’ for £8.58, you will get the Year 1 and Year 2 DLC operators, which gives you a much better starting point for competitive play.

The ‘Gold Edition’ is £25.29 and comes with the Year 1 and Year 2 operators in addition to the Year 5 pass, meaning you will have to go back and unlock operators from Year 3 and Year 4 later on. Finally, for £39.04, you can get the ‘Ultimate Edition’, which includes all DLC operators as well as the new Year 5 pass, giving you everything you need to stay up to date with the game throughout 2020.

KitGuru Says: The different editions and pricing structure of Rainbow Six Siege is still quite confusing, but if you can look over that, there is a great game waiting on the other side. Are any of you still playing Rainbow Six Siege? Are you going to be jumping in for the free weekend?

