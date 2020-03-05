The Division 2 and its new expansion are coming to Stadia with PC cross-play

Stadia is getting another big game this month, as Ubisoft is bringing The Division 2 to the platform in addition to the brand new Warlords of New York expansion. In a move that should be standard for pretty much all co-op, service-style games, The Division 2 on Stadia will also have cross-play with the PC version of the game.

The Division 2 is arriving a little late to Google’s cloud gaming platform, although this is still an ideal month to jump in, as the latest expansion arrived this week. The addition of cross-play also makes Stadia a more convenient option, as players can hop in at any time to do some quicker activities before returning to their gaming PC and picking up where they left off.

The Division 2 on Google Stadia will have an option to link your uPlay account, which is required in order to share characters and progression across Stadia and PC. There is cross-play too, so you can matchmake or team up with players on PC.

The Division 2 and the Warlords of New York expansion are coming to Stadia on March 17th. Unfortunately, this is not cross-buy, so those interested will have to buy the game again.

KitGuru Says: I doubt many people will want to re-buy the game in order to stream it, but it is good to see more multiplayer games supporting cross-play and cross-progression at least.

