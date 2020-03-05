PS5 Pro rumoured to launch alongside PS5

Sony’s next console – the PS5 – is set to launch by the end of this year. Now, new information suggests it is possible the next-gen console might be released together with a more powerful big brother, the PS5 Pro.

According to an article at Tom’s Guide, Sony’s PS5 Pro is tipped to launch alongside the regular PS5. The latest PS5 Pro rumour comes from NeoGAF user VFXVeteran (via TweakTown). He notes that “there are 2 consoles per company”, referring to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. VFXVeteran continues to note that the Xbox Series X is the higher-end Xbox, and that more information about the entry level version will shared closer to launch.

VFXVeteran states that the entry level PS5 will offer 9 teraflops (TFLOPS) in the GPU compartment, while the PS5 Pro will “compete with the XSX top dog.” This could explain why there have been mixed reports about the PS5’s horsepower, ranging from 9 to 14 TFLOPS. As a reference – the Xbox Series X lands at 12 TFLOPS – twice as much as the Xbox One X.

Image credit: LetsGoDigital

Microsoft and Sony are predicted to be releasing their consoles around the same time. The prices for the consoles are still unknown, but it’s speculated that the higher-end models will cost upwards of $600.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Sony and Microsoft are planning to release higher-end versions of their consoles, based on the past generation of consoles. But in previous generations, the toned-up versions were released halfway through their lifecycles. If the rumours are true it would be the first time that Sony and Microsoft release more than one version of their consoles at launch. In that sense, it would feel more like a smartphone launch, where the costumer is given the choice of what segment they want to go for.

There is still much to be uncovered about the PS5. Rumours have it that Sony are planning a reveal event in March.

KitGuru says: What do you think about Sony’s rumoured dual launch? Is only one version of a console needed?

