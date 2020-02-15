Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge announced with new characters and map changes

We are approaching the fifth year of Rainbow Six Siege, which means a new operator pass is in the works. The first operation, Operation Void Edge, has now been announced as part of the Year 5 Pass, which includes two new operators, another reworked map and some game balance tweaks.

The first new operator is called Lana and she uses controllable holograms to scout areas, these holograms can also jump through walls and hatches. These holograms can’t shoot, melee, deploy gadgets, climb or rappel though, so while it can be used to create a distraction, or look right in a fortified room, it will be easy enough to tell one apart from an actual operator.

The next operator is Oryx and he is essentially The Juggernaut from X-Men. He can run through breakable walls and knock down enemies, which will be particularly useful against shield wielding operators. You can see breakdowns for both new operators in the video above.

Instead of a brand new map, this time around the classic ‘Oregon’ map is being redesigned. As for balance patches, Lesion is getting a big nerf, completely changing the way Gu mines deal damage and how they are triggered, Twitch and Yokai are also going through some changes, which you can read all about, HERE.

KitGuru Says: These are two of the most interesting operators I’ve seen in a while. Lana in particular seems like she’ll be useful. Are many of you still playing Rainbow Six Siege? What do you think of the new operation?

