State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is coming to Steam with gameplay updates

State of Decay 2 didn’t make the biggest splash when it released back in 2018, but Microsoft acquiring Undead Labs led to fresh resources and expansion for the studio. Now as we approach the game’s release on Steam, the free ‘Juggernaut’ update has been announced, which completely overhauls the game.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition launches on Xbox Game Pass (for console and PC) as well as Steam on the 13th of March. You can see some of the new and reworked content in the gameplay trailer below:

The update includes a brand new open-world map called Providence Ridge, a completely rebuilt post-tutorial experience to get players up to speed with the key game mechanics faster, graphical improvements and a new category of heavy melee weapons that require more skill and timing to wield.

You can expect better lighting, foliage and improved optimisation for better performance. Control scheme adjustments have also been made, for instance, dodge and stealth are now separate commands. Aside from all of that, a ton of bugs have also been fixed.

The Juggernaut Edition includes all three previously released DLC packs. Those who already bought those DLCs will get some exclusive in-game items as a thank you from the developers.

KitGuru Says: I’ve been meaning to give State of Decay 2 a proper go for a long time now. It looks like the Juggernaut Edition will be the definitive version to jump in on. Did many of you play State of Decay 2 at launch? Will you be trying it out once the Juggernaut update arrives?

