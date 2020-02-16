Castlevania Season 3 gets a new trailer and release date

The Castlevania series on Netflix swiftly garnered a reputation as one of the video game adaptations around and that success continued over the course of the show’s second season. After being pushed out of a December release window, Netflix is gearing up to release season 3 in March.

Castlevania season 3 is landing on Netflix on the 5th of March, following Belmont and Sypha as they settle into a new village hiding a few dark secrets. Meanwhile, Alucard is mentoring a new pair of admirers and Isaac is off on his own quest to find Hector.

You can get a good feel for what to expect in the season 3 trailer above. This isn’t the only video-game based animated series coming to the Netflix library though, as an animated movie based on Vesimir from The Witcher is also on the way.

Aside from that, Adi Shankar, the producer of Castlevania, is also working on a new animated series based on Devil May Cry, which was first announced back in 2018.

KitGuru Says: I’ve been enjoying the Castlevania series over its run, so I’ll be looking forward to season 3 in a few weeks time. Have many of you been keeping up with the show?

