Ratings board outs XCOM 2 and Catherine: Full Body for Nintendo Switch

Developers have found plenty of success on the Nintendo Switch by giving some older titles renewed time in the spotlight. We are already expecting a number of games to land on the hybrid console this year, including the Metro Redux games and the BioShock trilogy. Now it looks like Catherine and XCOM 2 will be joining the list as well this year.

Thanks to South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, we know that XCOM 2 Collection and Catherine: Full Body will be joining the Switch library this year. XCOM 2 Collection will include the incredible base game as well as the praised expansion ‘War of the Chosen’, available to play in handheld form for the first time.

Catherine: Full Body is a slightly newer release, remastering the original game and making a couple of changes to bring Atlus’s last-gen classic into the modern era. Just recently, Atlus also ran a survey asking Nintendo Switch owners if they would like to see more of its games on the console, including the likes of Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, so this appears to be a first step in that direction.

The rating application filings were finalised in January, so this could be another pair of announcements being saved for the long rumoured ‘early 2020’ Nintendo Direct.

KitGuru Says: The Nintendo Switch is a great platform for strategy games like XCOM 2, so I’ll be looking forward to that release. We are getting a lot of ports this year though, so it would be nice to see some new game announcements when Nintendo is ready to air the next Direct.

