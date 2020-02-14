Remedy is keeping busy in 2020 with four new projects on the go

Remedy Entertainment had quite the year in 2019, with Control quickly becoming one of the studio’s most critically acclaimed games. Now, we know how well the game did in terms of sales and aside from two upcoming expansions for Control, we also know about a few other projects Remedy is working on.

In 2019, Remedy generated €31.6 million, which is a 57 percent increase compared to 2018. A large part of this financial growth will be due to the release of Control, which released in August 2019 to mostly positive reviews and ended up garnering plenty of awards.

Remedy is looking to continue that growth in 2020, with two expansions coming to Control this year. In addition, the studio is wrapping up work on the new single-player campaign for CrossFire X, while also working with publisher Smilegate to begin work on a second CrossFire project.

Project Vanguard is another game in the works, which is being created by a small team with a focus on multiplayer. Finally, there is also a new “unannounced game” that is “proceeding well”. This could well be a return to Alan Wake, as Remedy acquired the publishing rights from Microsoft in mid 2019.

Remedy Entertainment is going to be a very busy studio this year, with plenty of projects in the works.

