Sony’s Uncharted movie loses another director

Film adaptations of video games don’t have a great reputation but studios are still eager to make attempts. Sony in particular has been trying to get an Uncharted movie off the ground for years now and even cast Spider-Man lead, Tom Holland, as Nathan Drake. However, the film has suffered another set back this week, as the director has left the project.

Travis Knight was the sixth director Sony has signed to helm the Uncharted movie, which has been in development since at least 2011. Travis Knight’s most recent movie was Bumblebee and his next feature was due to be Uncharted. However, as reported by Deadline, scheduling conflicts and ‘crunch’ have since gotten in the way.

According to sources, Sony still intends to forge ahead with the Uncharted movie under a new director. The film will also need a new release date, which remains unannounced at this point in time. Scheduling may be difficult for 2020 though, as Tom Holland is due to film the next Spider-Man movie over the Summer.

The Uncharted movie is the first project under PlayStation Productions, a partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation in an effort to bring more of Sony’s video game franchises to film and TV. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is also due to get a movie adaptation in the future.

KitGuru Says: We’ve been hearing about the Uncharted movie for almost a full decade now. Movement has been slow but perhaps the 7th attempt at keeping a director will prove more successful.

