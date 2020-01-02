The 2019 Steam Awards winners have been announced

Back in December, Valve announced all of the nominees for 2019’s Steam Awards and opened the doors for Steam users to vote on which games should win across eight categories. The winners have now all been announced, with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice being named the Steam community’s game of the year.

As a reminder, here is the list of categories and the nominees for each of them:

Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Destiny 2 and Devil May Cry 5

VR Game of the Year: Beat Saber, Blade & Sorcery, Gorn, Borderlands 2 VR and Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted.

Labour of Love: Warframe, Rainbow Six Siege, CS:GO, Grand Theft Auto V and Dota 2.

Better with Friends: Risk of Rain 2, Dota Underlords, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Ring of Elysium and DayZ

Most Innovative Gameplay: Baba is You, Slay the Spire, My Friend Pedro, Oxygen Not Included and Planet Zoo

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Plague Tale Innocence, Disco Elysium, Far Cry New Dawn, Gears 5 and Greed Fall

Best Game You Suck At: Mordhau, Code Vein, Hunt Showdown, Remnant From the Ashes and Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Visual Style: Gris, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Astroneer, Katana Zero and Subnautica: Below Zero

Now each of the 2019 Steam Award final winners have been announced:

Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

VR Game of the Year: Beat Saber

Labor of Love: Grand Theft Auto V.

Better with Friends: DayZ.

Most Innovative Gameplay: My Friend Pedro.

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Best Game You Suck At: Mortal Kombat 11.

Outstanding Visual Style: GRIS.

Overall, this is a pretty solid list of winners. Now all eyes are turning to the 2020 release list, which is already shaping up nicely.

KitGuru Says: I do wish that Boneworks had released in time to be nominated for VR game of the year, although Beat Saber likely still would have had a strong chance of winning regardless. What were your personal picks for the best games of 2019?

