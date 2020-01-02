Intel Core i9-10900K processor could be up to 30% faster than the previous generation

Just a few days ago, the potential specification of Intel’s 10th generation Core series desktop processors were leaked online and now an alleged internal Intel document appears to show the performance of the upcoming flagship ten-core Intel Core i9-10900K CPU.

The alleged internal Intel slide was originally leaked online by ITHome and then shared by Tom’s Hardware. The image shows the potential performance of the upcoming 10-core, 20-thread Comet Lake-S flagship Core i9-10900K processor compared against the current 9th generation Intel Core i9-9900K CPU.

The slide claims that performance comparisons were measured in the same chassis and both processors are said to be tested with all security patches available as of 4th November 2019. Performance comparisons of the two CPU’s include results from benchmarks such as Cinebench R15 and SYSmark 2014 SE, among others.

According to the benchmark results in the leaked slides, the Intel Core i9-10900k could offer anything from 2% to 30% performance increase over the Intel Core i9-9900k. In the Cinebench R15 benchmark the Core i9-10900K is up to 26% faster than the Core i9-9900k based on the results. When all benchmarks are considered, the Core i9-10900K could produce an average of 13% performance improvement over the current 9th generation Core i9-9900K processor.

Intel is due to hold a press conference at CES on Monday 6th January where we could learn more about the upcoming 10th generation Core desktop processors. Intel will be live streaming the event from CES, so if you are interested in what 10th generation Intel desktop processors have to offer, it might be worth checking out.

KitGuru says: Since the 10th generation Intel Core processors will be fabbed on the current 14nm process, it is likely this Core i9-10900k performance improvement will come from the extra cores and higher frequency rather than any major IPC gains. What do you guys think to this information about the upcoming INtel Core i9-10900k performance? will any of you guys be upgrading to 10th Gen CPUs when they become available?

Become a Patron!