Apple and Imagination Technologies are back together as new GPU deal is formed

Back in early 2017, we learned that Apple would soon be ending its long-running deal with UK GPU maker, Imagination Technologies. At the time, Apple said its plan was to start designing and producing its own GPUs for iOS devices, similarly to how it brought CPU design in-house a few years ago. As they often do, legal disputes followed but similarly to Apple’s recent rekindling with Qualcomm, the company has also agreed to get back together with Imagination Technologies.

When Apple first announced that it would not sign a new deal with Imagination Technologies, Imagination lost 70 percent of its market value. Imagination has been partnered with Apple for many years and at times, there has been talk of Apple acquiring the company outright. We don’t know where things began going sour but to start 2020, Imagination Technologies has announced that Apple is on board once again.

In a short statement, the UK-based GPU maker said: ” Imagination Technologies announces that it has replaced the multi-year, multi-use license agreement with Apple, first announced on February 6, 2014, with a new multi-year license agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of Imagination’s intellectual property in exchange for license fees.”

We don’t know how much money is exchanging hands in the new deal but order appears to have been restored for the time being. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if things change again in a few years time.

KitGuru Says: With Apple re-signing with Imagination Technologies, perhaps Apple’s ambitions to create its own in-house graphics chips have been delayed or scrapped. Apple hasn’t commented on the new deal yet, but we’ll keep an eye out for any additional information from their side.

