The Humble Choice January bundle has been revealed

Last month, Humble officially launched Humble Choice, a replacement for the old Humble Monthly Bundle that gives different tiers of subscribers up to 10 games to choose from and add to their libraries. December’s Humble Choice was headlined by Shadow of the Tomb Raider and January;s bundle has now been announced too, including the likes of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.

Humble Choice subscribers can choose from the following games in this month’s bundle:

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Graveyard Keeper

Two Point Hospital

Dirt Rally 2.0

Street Fighter V

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Trail Makers

Unrailed

Whispers of a Machine

Fightin Herds

Mages of Mystralia

Grid Combat Racing

December’s bundle featured ten games in total but this month’s bundle has bumped that number up to 12. For me, the standouts here are Shadow of War, Two Point Hospital, Street Fighter V and Dirt Rally, although some of the lesser-known indie games featured on the list may well be excellent.

As usual, Humble Choice Basic subscribers can pick three games from the list, while Premium tier subscribers can pick 9 games. Meanwhile, those who kept their Humble Monthly subscription before Humble Choice was implemented are on the ‘Classic’ subscription tier and can redeem 10 games.

KitGuru Says: I’ll be giving away a few of these games on the KitGuru Discord over the weekend, so if you aren’t a member, be sure to use our invite link HERE.

