Wasteland Remastered is coming out next month

While Wasteland 3 will tell a self-contained story, there is still something to be said for going back to older games in the series to get a taste for the world. The original Wasteland came out back in the 1980s, so it isn’t the most accessible game for newer fans. Fortunately, the Wasteland Remaster should solve that problem.

Wasteland Remastered was announced back in 2018 and will bring a much needed graphical upgrade over the original. This includes a jump from pixel-art to 3D models, the UI will also be improved with more modern features.

Wasteland Remastered is coming out on the 25th of February across Steam, GOG, Windows 10 and Xbox One. This means it will also be available through Game Pass, as will Wasteland 3 when that comes out in May.

KitGuru Says: I played plenty of Wasteland 2 but never went back to revisit the original. With several games being delayed at the moment, perhaps Wasteland Remastered will move up my list a bit quicker. Did any of you play the original Wasteland? Will you be checking out the remaster next month?

