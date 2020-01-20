ASUS ROG Phone II Review – its a gamers wet dream !

Rating: 8.5.

Are you a gamer that has to have the best spec’s to aid your dominating skills? Are you a phone gamer? If you’ve replied yes to all or any of these, then this is the holy grail. The one phone to rule them all… The ASUS ROG Phone II. There’s been a distinct lack of dedicated gaming phones and ASUS is set to change that but be warned, this is purely targeted at phone gamers that want the best specs!

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Specifications:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 64-bit Octa-core CPU overclocked to 2.96GHz

Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU

Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, our model has 12GB

Our model has 512GB internal memory

Internal storage of up to 1TB

59” FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit HDR display

WITH 120Hz and a 1ms response time… on a phone!

Dual rear cameras and one selfie front facing camera

Stereo speakers with dual NXP smart amplifiers

Bluetooth 5.0 support

NFC support for mobile pay

Dual 4G sim card slots

In-display fingerprint reader and face recognition

Two “AirTriggers”

Dual surrounding vibration

5mm headphone jack

6000mAh battery with quick charge and power delivery charging support

Two USB-C ports and another for ASUS accessories

On phone passive and active cooling via included AeroActive Cooler II

You can purchase the Elite Edition 12GB/512GB ASUS ROG Phone II, for £879.99, HERE!

Pros:

Insane specs and performance in general use and under load

Active AeroActive Cooler II comes included

ASUS Software is great

Good entry model price point

Beautiful 120Hz OLED display

10-bit HDR colour is great for media consumption

Multiple USB-C ports

Impressive battery life and charging capabilities

Cons:

No kick stand on AeroActive Cooler II

Wide angle camera isn’t great

No IP rating

Phone is large and weighty

High spec models price point is high

KitGuru says: If your main focus is gaming and you can deal with the sheer size and weight of this phone, and have enough cash burning a hole in your pocket to get the top spec models, then we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the ROG Phone II. As mentioned before this phone is not for everyone but we do think there is a market for it.

Become a Patron!