ASUS ROG Phone II Review – its a gamers wet dream !

Are you a gamer that has to have the best spec’s to aid your dominating skills? Are you a phone gamer? If you’ve replied yes to all or any of these, then this is the holy grail. The one phone to rule them all… The ASUS ROG Phone II. There’s been a distinct lack of dedicated gaming phones and ASUS is set to change that but be warned, this is purely targeted at phone gamers that want the best specs!
Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
Specifications:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 64-bit Octa-core CPU overclocked to 2.96GHz
- Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU
- Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, our model has 12GB
- Our model has 512GB internal memory
- Internal storage of up to 1TB
- 59” FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit HDR display
- WITH 120Hz and a 1ms response time… on a phone!
- Dual rear cameras and one selfie front facing camera
- Stereo speakers with dual NXP smart amplifiers
- Bluetooth 5.0 support
- NFC support for mobile pay
- Dual 4G sim card slots
- In-display fingerprint reader and face recognition
- Two “AirTriggers”
- Dual surrounding vibration
- 5mm headphone jack
- 6000mAh battery with quick charge and power delivery charging support
- Two USB-C ports and another for ASUS accessories
- On phone passive and active cooling via included AeroActive Cooler II
You can purchase the Elite Edition 12GB/512GB ASUS ROG Phone II, for £879.99, HERE!
Pros:
- Insane specs and performance in general use and under load
- Active AeroActive Cooler II comes included
- ASUS Software is great
- Good entry model price point
- Beautiful 120Hz OLED display
- 10-bit HDR colour is great for media consumption
- Multiple USB-C ports
- Impressive battery life and charging capabilities
Cons:
- No kick stand on AeroActive Cooler II
- Wide angle camera isn’t great
- No IP rating
- Phone is large and weighty
- High spec models price point is high
KitGuru says: If your main focus is gaming and you can deal with the sheer size and weight of this phone, and have enough cash burning a hole in your pocket to get the top spec models, then we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the ROG Phone II. As mentioned before this phone is not for everyone but we do think there is a market for it.