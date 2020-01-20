Ubisoft sues Rainbow Six: Siege DDoS attack website owners

Ubisoft, the publisher of Rainbow Six: Siege, has sued the owners of a website that the company believes to sell Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks. Ubisoft is asking that the website in question be shut down, and that it receives compensation.

As Polygon reported, Rainbow Six: Siege’s publisher has been fighting hackers for a long time. Last year, in September, Ubisoft had a plan to prevent players from executing DDoS attacks. This plan included ban waves, reducing matches per server, remove escalating abandon sanction, monitor/manage the network traffic, send cease and desist letter to websites that sold or hosted DDoS attacks, as well as working on other solutions with Microsoft partners. Later, in October, Ubisoft made an update informing the community that its prevention plan had reduced the number of DDoS attacks by 93%.

By continuing to enforce its plan, Ubisoft is now sending a cease and desist letter to the owners of SNG.ONE. This website sells subscriptions for as much as $300 for lifetime access to its services. The most common monthly subscription would go for around $30.

Ubisoft lawyers have pointed out that the defendants are aware of the damage they have done and had even insulted the company on Twitter. The defendants also have forged a “seizure” notice on their website, which falsely claimed that both Ubisoft and Microsoft had seized the site. The defendants then admitted that they created the notice ‘in order to get Ubisoft to admit that they have a problem’.

As part of the lawsuit, Ubisoft has asked the websites in question be terminated, and that is receives compensation for the damage caused. The lawsuit can be found HERE via Polygon.

