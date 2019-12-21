Samsung begins rolling out Android 10 to Galaxy Note 10

Samsung can often be slow when it comes to rolling out the latest version of Android to its devices but the switch to Android 10 seems to be going a bit quicker, with the Galaxy Note 10 update appearing in the US.

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy Note 10 will also be popping up around Europe and other territories as the rollout expands worldwide. However, the timing of the update may depend on your mobile network. As reported by Android Police, Verizon is currently pushing out the update in the United States while other networks seem to be lagging behind for the time being.

The Android 10 upgrade will bring new user-interface upgrades, with more apps supporting Dark Mode and a new set of OS gestures to navigate through your phone.

Currently, both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ are getting the upgrade, so keep an eye on your device as the upgrade prompt could appear any day now.

KitGuru Says: The Galaxy Note 10 is getting the upgrade and in a couple of months time, we’ll be seeing the Galaxy S11, which should launch with Android 10 right out of the box. Have any of you upgraded to Android 10 already?

Become a Patron!