Twitter discloses Android app security flaw

Twitter has begun sending emails out to users disclosing a recently discovered flaw in its Android app. While the issue has been fixed, it “could have compromised” a number of accounts, so users should update as soon as possible.

Twitter confirmed via email and a public blog post that this flaw could have allowed an attacker to view non-public account information like DMs and location, or control the account and send tweets by injecting malicious code.

So far, Twitter says there is no evidence that this flaw was exploited. However, all Twitter for Android users should update to the latest version of the app. The update has been available for a few weeks now but in an effort to give users more of a nudge, emails are being sent out directly about the update.

KitGuru Says: We received one of these emails ourselves last night. If you are using Twitter on Android, then be sure to update soon to stay secure.

Become a Patron!