Halo MCC December update brings good news for PC players

Microsoft closed out the year with the launch of Halo: Reach on Xbox One and PC. For those who have picked up the Master Chief Collection on PC already, 2020 is going to be a big year, as developers are making swift progress on the remaining games in the series.

As part of the MCC December development update, we learned more about future improvements coming to the game, in addition to some news on the status of the remaining games for PC. According to the post, Halo: Combat Evolved could be ready for public testing as soon as January, meanwhile, Halo 2 and Halo 3 aren’t far behind in progress. Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 are taking a bit longer though.

We don’t have any exact release dates but 343 Industries tells us to “rest assured” that the remaining games will be coming to PC in 2020. This will put PC gamers in a great position to jump into Halo Infinite, which is due out on console and PC towards the end of next year.

Halo: Reach development isn’t over though, as more improvements are on the way. Some of the features planned so far include regional server selection, cross-play between Xbox and PC, Steam account linking, variable frame rate improvements, an in-game frame rate cap and better reporting functions for online play.

KitGuru Says: Halo: Reach has been awesome on PC so far and it sounds like we’ll be able to dive into the rest of the saga soon enough. Have any of you picked up the Master Chief Collection already, or are you waiting for the remaining games first?

