CD Projekt Red confirms new deal in place for The Witcher IP

It has long been known that Witcher author, Andrzej Sapkowski, left a lot of money on the table when it sold the video game rights to his novel series to CD Projekt Red. Eventually, Sapkowski’s legal team did get in touch with CD Projekt Red seeking additional royalties. That legal case was already settled and now, the studio and the author have come to a new deal, creating a happy ending for everyone.

Back in 2018, Sapkowski’s legal team demanded around $15.6 million from CD Projekt Red, alleging that the original IP agreement was breached and that further pay was now owed. CD Projekt Red said no to that demand but this week, the studio has confirmed that a new deal is now in place, “further solidifying the relationship” between Sapkowski and the studio.

Specific details on the new arrangement have not been made public yet but according to CD Projekt’s announcement, it “satisfies and fully clarifies the needs and expectations of both parties” and also sets up “a framework for the future cooperation between the two sides”.

That last part is particularly interesting, as it suggests that CD Projekt Red may want to revisit The Witcher series with new games in the future. Of course, the studio has its hands full with Cyberpunk 2077 for the time being though.

KitGuru Says: I’ve not seen the original contract, so I’m not sure CD Projekt Red needed to hash out a new deal. Still, it is better to see creatives getting along, particularly if we want more Witcher games and other forms of media in the future. Beyond that, it is nice to see Sapkowski’s work finally being recognised around the world, as the original books were a fantastic hidden gem before the games came along.

