Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse Review – 20,000 DPI Beast!

Rating: 8.0.

Earlier this year Razer released the Viper, a super lightweight gaming mouse with the latest specs, aimed at esports players but have they already superseded it? The answer is yes, as Razer now brings you the Viper Ultimate as their current flagship mouse. The Ultimate, while keeping the same aesthetics as the original Viper, is a fully wireless mouse packed to the brim with word leading specifications.

Featuring Razer’s new HYPERSPEED wireless technology that’s 25% faster than any other tech, a brand-new optical sensor named FOCUS+ designed in collaboration with Pixart, wired and wireless charging via the USB cable or charging dock supplied – Is this the best mouse on the market? Let’s find out!

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Specifications:

HYPERSPEED wireless 25% faster than any other wireless technology

FOCUS+ optical sensor

20,000 DPI

650 IPS

99.6% resolution accuracy

Smart tracking

Asymmetric cut-off

RAZER optical mouse switches 0.2ms response time

74g lightweight design

70 hours of battery life – 10min charge = 5 hours gameplay!

Magnetic mouse dock

1.8m USB A – Micro USB cable

100% PTFE mouse feet

RAZER Synapse 3 software

Purchase the Razer Viper Ultimate, from Overlockers UK for £149.99, HERE!

Pros:

World class, incredibly accurate and reliable, sensor.

Exceptional wireless technology.

Stylish and comfortable.

Lots of button customisation.

Great build quality

Light weight.

Great software.

Cons:

Dongle cover on the base is easily lost.

Very high price point.

KitGuru says: The Viper Ultimate is certainly impressive and the new features are exactly what professional gamers are looking for – but creating ‘world leading mouse technologies’ certainly doesn’t come cheap and the Razer Viper Ultimate is proof of that. This is not a budget friendly mouse by any means and will likely only be considered by those with deeper pockets. If budget isn’t a problem for you then definitely pick up the Razer Viper Ultimate!

Become a Patron!