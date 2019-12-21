There are 12 Xbox Game Studios titles coming in 2020 so far

Microsoft has had a few quiet years for first-party content during this console generation but it has become clear that 2020 won’t be one of them. So far, Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft’s games publishing arm, has twelve games announced for next year and there are still a few likely games that have yet to be announced.

2020 will be kicking off with Ori and the Will of the Wisps for Xbox and PC. Then, Bleeding Edge and ‘Grounded’ will be coming in March from Ninja Theory and Obsidian Entertainment respectively. Gears Tactics is arriving in April, as will Minecraft Dungeons.

Other games planned for the year without specific release dates include Microsoft Flight Simulator, Battletoads, Psychonauts 2, a remaster for Wasteland 1 and of course, Halo Infinite.

This is just what’s announced so far though. With the Xbox Series X launching and Forza skipping 2019, we can likely expect a new racer from the folks at Turn 10. Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition seems equally likely and Microsoft may also have a few third-party exclusives prepared for the next-gen launch.

KitGuru Says: It is shaping up to be a big year for Microsoft across the board, although Sony will have its share of massive exclusive announcements throughout the year as we build up to the PS5 launch. It is going to be a huge year for gaming all around.

Become a Patron!