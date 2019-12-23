Genesis Radon 720 Headset Review

Rating: 9.0.

Genesis have released the Radon 720 headset, a budget headset aimed at gamers that costs just £39.99. Its features include a self-adjusting headband, red and black gamer aesthetics with diffused red LED back-lighting, 50mm neodymium drivers and a condenser microphone. Is this just another mediocre budget headset? If you are asking that question then you are wrong. This headset is much more than that and deserves your attention.

Watch video via Vimeo (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE





Specifications:

Over-ear headset

Self-adjusting headband

Red LED backlight

Fuax leather ear cups and headband

200cm braided USB Type-A cable

Weight of 380g

50mm Neodymium drivers

Built in sound card

Virtual 7.1 surround

Impedance of 32 Ohms

Frequency response 20 – 20,000 Hz

Built in microphone

Mic frequency response of 20 – 16,000 Hz

Sensitivity of -42dB

Purchase the Genesis Radon 720 headset, for £39.99, HERE!

Pros:

Superb sound quality due to integrated sound card & 50mm drivers

Very comfortable for extended periods

Good microphone

Automatic self-adjusting head strap

Good noise isolation

Pleasing soft, diffused, red LED back lighting

Simple but effective controls

Cons:

No software for EQ adjustment (Personally I don’t see any need for it)

No off switch for red LED back-lighting

No on/off microphone switch

KitGuru says: we are very impressed by the Radon 720 headset by Genesis! We were expecting budget quality at a budget price, however; that is certainly not the case. Superb sound quality, extremely comfortable, great build quality and stylish gamer aesthetics make the Radon 720 a must have if you’re looking for a new headset while sticking to a budget. This is quite possibly the best budget headset of 2019.

Become a Patron!