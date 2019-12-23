Genesis Radon 720 Headset Review

Genesis have released the Radon 720 headset, a budget headset aimed at gamers that costs just £39.99. Its features include a self-adjusting headband, red and black gamer aesthetics with diffused red LED back-lighting, 50mm neodymium drivers and a condenser microphone. Is this just another mediocre budget headset? If you are asking that question then you are wrong. This headset is much more than that and deserves your attention.
Watch video via Vimeo (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
Specifications:
- Over-ear headset
- Self-adjusting headband
- Red LED backlight
- Fuax leather ear cups and headband
- 200cm braided USB Type-A cable
- Weight of 380g
- 50mm Neodymium drivers
- Built in sound card
- Virtual 7.1 surround
- Impedance of 32 Ohms
- Frequency response 20 – 20,000 Hz
- Built in microphone
- Mic frequency response of 20 – 16,000 Hz
- Sensitivity of -42dB
Purchase the Genesis Radon 720 headset, for £39.99, HERE!
Pros:
- Superb sound quality due to integrated sound card & 50mm drivers
- Very comfortable for extended periods
- Good microphone
- Automatic self-adjusting head strap
- Good noise isolation
- Pleasing soft, diffused, red LED back lighting
- Simple but effective controls
Cons:
- No software for EQ adjustment (Personally I don’t see any need for it)
- No off switch for red LED back-lighting
- No on/off microphone switch
KitGuru says: we are very impressed by the Radon 720 headset by Genesis! We were expecting budget quality at a budget price, however; that is certainly not the case. Superb sound quality, extremely comfortable, great build quality and stylish gamer aesthetics make the Radon 720 a must have if you’re looking for a new headset while sticking to a budget. This is quite possibly the best budget headset of 2019.