Thinkware to showcase Augmented Reality navigation device at CES

A big player in the dash cam market, Thinkware, has announced its attendance at CES 2020 in January and will be showing off some of its exciting dash cam products and new Augmented Reality solutions at the big electronics event.

Dash cams are becoming one of the latest must have pieces of tech for your car as they help lower insurance premiums and in the unfortunate event of a collision, they can help prove who was at fault. Thinkware has taken its years of experience in the dash cam market and is finding new ways to use the technology.

Thinkware will be showcasing one of these new ideas at CES, the company will have a demo of its new Augmented Reality navigation solution on hand at the event in Las Vegas. The new device comes equipped with a heads-up display and uses the latest local map data to ensure drivers are safe and informed. The Augmented Reality navigation device also features an advanced user interface and a library-type solution that uses maps of locations around the world, while game engines can display AVN, CLUSTER, HUD and other information on the device.

Specific details about the new Augmented Reality solution are a little sparse, no doubt more in-depth information will be unveiled CES. In addition to this new Augmented Reality solution, Thinkware will be showcasing other new dash cam products at CES including:

U1000 : THINKWARE’s first dash cam that features strikingly clear 4K resolution and boasts a comprehensive driver-assistance warning system.

QXD Mega 4CH : A 4-channel dash cam that covers the entire vehicle (Front/Rear/Right/Left).

Q800 PRO : The next generation of the F800 PRO dash cam, featuring Quad High Definition (QHD) technology.

Blade : The next generation of THINKWARE's existing F770 model launching in summer 2020. The Blade offers users detachable, full high-definition front and rear cameras with a slim design in addition to Cloud and LTE-M connectivity.

T700/ X700 (LTE-M): THINKWARE's most connected dash cams yet. With a 4G LTE modem and THINKWARE Cloud 2.0. The T700 is capable of transmitting videos with LTE Cat 4, while the X700 (LTE-M) can transmit motion jpeg and location information.

X700 : Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more

F200 : A versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi

: A versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi F70: An entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode

“CES 2020 is a fantastic opportunity for us to unveil our suite of new, exciting technological enhancements,” said Tim Sagar, THINKWARE’s Business Development Manager. “New products, such as the Blade, will be introduced with LTE-M capability built-in, while we also look to make the technology compatible with our existing X700 and U1000 models.”

KitGuru says: If in-car technology is of interest to you and you are going to CES next month, head over to the Thinkware booth and check out what they have on show. The Augmented Reality device will be an interesting one to see more details about for sure.

