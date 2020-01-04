AMD reportedly set to double TSMC 7nm wafer order in 2020

AMD had the jump on the 7nm generation, pushing out several 7nm-based GPUs and CPUs. In 2020, AMD is expected to push its 7nm product line further, with expectations that the company will become TSMC’s biggest 7nm customer for the year, edging out the likes of Apple, Qualcomm and Nvidia.

According to the Taiwanese site, Apple Daily, TSMC’s production capacity for 7nm wafers is going to rise to 110,000 units per month in the 1st half of 2020 and 140,000 units per month in the second half of 2020. In terms of which companies are eating up the biggest chunk of that production capacity, there will be a shuffle.

While Apple currently places the largest amount of orders for TSMC’s 7nm wafers, AMD is apparently going to double its order and become TSMC’s biggest customer, meanwhile, Apple will be placing orders for 5nm wafers for the next iPhone.

Aside from that, the likes of HiSilicon, Qualcomm, SuperMicro and Mediatek are all expected to continue making significant orders for TSMC’s 7nm wafers. Samsung is going to be competing too, with plans to raise 7nm production capacity to 150,000 wafers per month this year.

KitGuru Says: Aside from more 7nm chips from AMD, we are also expecting Nvidia to make the jump to 7nm GPUs this year with its rumoured ‘Ampere’ architecture. Of course, there is only so much production capacity to go around, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

