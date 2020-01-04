Samsung Galaxy S11 launch event scheduled for February

Earlier this week we took our first look at the recent slate of Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks and rumours doing the rounds. Now, the official launch date for Samsung’s next flagship has been revealed thanks to a leaked promotional video for the Samsung Unpacked event.

Just as expected, Samsung will hold an ‘Unpacked’ event on the 11th of February, just ahead of Mobile World Congress. The video doesn’t confirm the Galaxy S11 but given Samsung’s predictable release schedule, it is expected.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, Max Weinbach of XDA Developers found the video and shared it online, confirming Samsung’s next event. The timing is slightly odd though, as Samsung has also just announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, although these will sell alongside the new flagship Galaxy S11.

Aside from beefier internal hardware, we are expecting an upgraded camera module on the Galaxy S11, potentially with five rear sensors. We are also expecting the hole-punch camera in the display to move from the right side into the top centre.

KitGuru Says: We’ll likely see some more leaks and images before the announcement but for now, the 11th of February is a date to jot down in your calendar if you are looking forward to Samsung’s next big release.

