Long-term KitGuru readers from the early 2010s will remember that we used to have our own forum. While that section of the website is on hiatus for now, the KitGuru [email protected] team is actually still going. Andrew, otherwise known as ‘LimeyGeorge’ reached out to us this week to let us know that he has been managing to keep the KitGuru team in the top 180 worldwide.

For those who don’t know, [email protected] is a project that started at Stanford University. Users can volunteer by downloading a piece of software and donating some of their PC resources to help form a virtual ‘supercomputer’ made up of thousands of networked PCs. These systems band together to perform protein folding simulations, scientists then use that data in the fight against diseases like cancer, ALS, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, Influenza and more.

It is an easy way for you to help a real-world cause by just running a small piece of software on your system.

The KitGuruFolders team is currently ranked 155 out of 228,965 teams, according to the folding at home stats page. Our very own LimeyGeorge (Andrew) is the top ranked and is also in the top 850 [email protected] contributors worldwide, which is an incredible effort.

If you fancy joining a group of people helping others and participating in the [email protected] project, then you can get up and running HERE. If you want to join the KitGuruFolders team, then our team ID is 196420.

KitGuru Says: We would like to thank Andrew for bringing [email protected] back to our attention and for sticking with it for so many years. We hope that some of our newer readers, or older folding contributors will see this and be inspired to join/re-join the cause.

Become a Patron!