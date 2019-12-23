AVerMedia cuts prices on capture and streaming gear

If you are shopping around for some last minute gaming gear over the Christmas season, then AVerMedia is happy to oblige. Starting from today until the 29th of December, there are some big discounts on gameplay streaming and capture hardware.

The sale is taking place via Amazon UK this time around, with these prices being available for a limited time. Price cuts have been applied to the AVerMedia GC553 Live Gamer ULTRA, which is currently £40 off, bringing the price down to £159.99 for a 4K/60Hz capture card for consoles and PC.

For £139.90, you can get the GC513 Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus instead, which captures in 1080p/60 but includes a 4K pass through so you can still play games at full quality. The Live Gamer Portable also includes a PC-free recording mode, so you can record your footage straight to an SD Card and transfer it over later.

The GC11 Live Gamer MINI is the next capture device on sale, coming in at £99.90. This device offers 1080p/60 capture in H.264 format. It also offers low latency and compatibility with all current-gen consoles as well as mobile devices.

Finally, for the gameplay commentators and streamers out there, the AVerMedia AM310 USB microphone is also on sale for £59.90. This is a cardioid condenser microphone, making it a nice, cheaper alternative to something like the Blue Yeti. Since it is all powered via USB, it is compatible with macOS, Linux and Windows with no special software required to get started.

KitGuru Says: AVerMedia has released some good hardware over the course of 2019. Are any of you thinking about picking one of these up during the sale?

