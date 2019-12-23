Final Fantasy XIV and Shadowbringers expansion are 50% off

There have been a lot of excellent games released throughout 2019 but there have also been a few standout expansions bringing older games back to the forefront. Final Fantasy XIV in particular is worth a look. The game’s recent expansion, Shadowbringers, launched to high praise and now during the Winter sales, you can get Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition and the new expansion content for 50% off.

If you already own Final Fantasy XIV, then you can grab the Shadowbringers expansion on its own for £14.99 on Steam or the Square Enix store. The digital Collector’s Edition is also marked down in price, coming in at £22.49.

If you are just getting into Final Fantasy XIV for the first time, then the Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition Bundle is £25, giving you access to all of the major content so far.

The Complete Edition packs in A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood and Shadowbringers. Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has been excellent so far, bringing new character classes, expanding the story and adding new challenges along the way.

You can find Final Fantasy XIV on the Square Enix store, HERE. Or on Steam, HERE.

