Nitro Concepts expands gaming desk line with budget-friendly D12

Last year, Nitro Concepts expanded beyond gaming chairs and into the gaming desk space, starting off with the height adjustable D16E and D16M desks. Now, there is a more budget-friendly option available in the lineup, with the D12 desk launching today.

The Nitro Concepts D12 is smaller than the D16, making it more suitable for bedrooms or smaller spaces. It also comes with some handy space-saving accessories, including a cup holder, a headset holder and cable management channels.

The table top is made from MDF and has the same coating as the more expensive D16 series to protect against scratches and support gaming mice, so you shouldn’t encounter tracking errors. Alternatively, there is a soft desk mat available if you prefer that to hard mouse surfaces.

The D12 can support dual-monitor setups, although your mileage will vary depending on the size of your displays and their stands. For reference, the desk dimensions measure in at approximately 116 x 75 x 76 centimetres (W X H X D).

The steel frame comes in two colours, so you can get the D12 in all black, or you can opt for red legs and a black table top. The Nitro Concepts D12 is available now at Overclockers UK for £114.95.

KitGuru Says: We’ve all been buying gaming chairs for years now but the idea of ‘gaming desks’ is still relatively new. What do you all think of this new trend?

