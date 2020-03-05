InWin rolls out SR all-in-one CPU cooler series

InWin announced it would be entering the all-in-one CPU cooler market earlier this year during CES 2020. The SR series is the company’s first attempt at engineering an all-in-one liquid cooling solution that has a unique feature to set it apart from products by rival manufacturers.

The SR series of all-in-one CPU coolers from InWin are equipped with “Twin Turbines”, while this may sound like marketing spiel there is actually some substance to the name. In an attempt to work its way around any patent infringements, InWin has designed the SR series to feature two pump rotors inside the CPU block housing.

Not only does this approach successfully avoid copyright issues with other patented all-in-one CPU cooler designs, InWin claims the Twin Turbines actually improve thermal performance compared to traditional AIOs with a single pump rotor or “turbine”. The Twin Turbines run in a parallel design to improve coolant volumetric flow. If one of the pump turbines fails, the other will keep on working while a cautionary LED warns users of an issue.

The only drawback of this Twin Turbine design is the extra space required to make it work. The CPU block/pump housing of the InWin SR series is larger than traditional AIOs with a single pump rotor. However, InWin has kept the appearance understated with a simple black colour scheme to make the larger CPU block less noticeable, while adding a little RGB lighting to the top.

SR all-in-one coolers are equipped with an Aluminium radiator, which is common of AIO coolers, with a copper micro-channel cold plate. Braided sleeving covers the tubing for a premium-looking finish and rotating fittings are used on the tubing at the CPU block end. The InWin SR series is available in both 240mm and 360mm radiator versions (SR24 and SR36) with AJF120 RGB fans offering a speed range of 500-2500 RPM. RGB lighting can be configured and controlled by motherboard RGB software via a standard 3-pin 5V connection.

InWin is yet to reveal pricing or availability, for more information head over to the InWin SR series page.

KitGuru says: Not only is the “Twin Turbine” design an effective way to get around patent issues, it could offer thermal performance improvements too, it will be interesting to see how the coolers perform during independent testing. What do you guys think of this new AIO series from InWin?

